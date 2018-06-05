(Audio) Koerting Looks To Turn Around Lexington Program

Lexington-Robb Koerting is looking to add some stability and lead the Lexington girls basketball program back to prominence. Koerting who was an assistant last year with the Minutemaids was named head coach this week. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen talked with him about taking over the program. Click here

Since Lexington’s last appearance at the State tournament in 2011, Lexington has notched just one winning season which was in 2012. Koerting is also the 5th head coach for the program since longtime head coach Randy Carpenter retired after the 2011 season.