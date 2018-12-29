(Audio) Late Three Lifts Elm Creek To Victory

Click here to listen to the podcast

Elm Creek- Trey Miner hit a three pointer from the left corner with 3.5 seconds left to push Elm Creek to a 47-46 win over Doniphan-Trumbull in the first round of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament. The Buffaloes improved to 8-0 on the season as they battled back from a six point fourth quarter deficit. Doniphan-Trumbull grabbed the lead midway through the fourth quarter after once trailing themselves by eight in the first half. Gage Clabaugh led Elm Creek with 15 points. Miner who fought foul issues most of the night finished with 13 points with seven coming in the fourth quarter. Doniphan Trumbull who fell to 6-2 on the season was led by Griffin Hendricks who scored 16, Keithin Stafford who had 13, and Braeden Mlinar who had 12. Elm Creek will play undefeated Cozad in the championship game at 7:30 on Saturday night. That game can be heard on KAMI country legends and at krvn.com.

In the Girls game, Doniphan-Trumbull used a huge third quarter to hand Elm Creek its first loss of the season as the Cardinals won it 62-30. The Cardinals outscored Elm Creek 20-1 in the third quarter as they won for the fifth time in their last six games. Elm Creek who came in 7-0 was limited to just eight points in the second half. Katie Roach led Doniphan-Trumbull with 21 points. Kalee Wiltfong had 11. The Buffaloes were paced by Allie Bauer who scored 15 as she eclipsed 1,200 points in her career and hit the 200th three pointer of her career in the game. Doniphan -Trumbull will play Cozad in the title game at 6pm. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends and krvn.com.