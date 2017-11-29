class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274950 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Lexington Excited About The Season

(Audio) Lexington Excited About The Season

BY Jayson Jorgensen | November 29, 2017
(Audio) Lexington Excited About The Season
2017-2018 Lexington Boys Basketball team, KRVN Photo Paul Pack

The Lexington Boys Basketball team is looking to improve upon last year’s season. First year head coach Zac Jones returns a number of key players from that squad. He spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here for the interview. 

Key players back for Lexington include Nic and Andrew Saiz, Dylan Richman, Kobe Block, Easton Young, Logan Callahan and Jake Leger. Lexington starts the season on Thursday at Gothenburg. The Girls and and Boys games can be heard that night at 5:30pm and 7pm on 100.1 and KAMI 1580.

 

