(Audio) Lexington Cross Country Ready To Get Rolling

The Lexington Cross Country teams will begin the season on Thursday as they host a meet at the Overton Country Club. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Sam Jilka about the upcoming season.

Minutemen:

Similar to the girls, the boys are very young but very talented. Five members return from the boys team that won their District and placed 6 th at State in 2016. We’re excited to get even stronger and raise the level of success. Damian Ramirez and Alexis Hernandez are helping lead the team. Yanni Vasquez, coming off a very good track season, continues to get stronger and more confident.

Returning Letterwinners:

Damian Ramirez , Senior, 2 time letterwinner, State Qualifier in ’15, ’16,

Medalist in ’16 (13 th )

Edvin Ramirez-Carrillo, Junio,r Letterwinner State Qualifier in ‘16

Alexis Hernandez, Sophomore, Letterwinner State Qualifier in ‘16

Gavin Strauss, Sophomore, Letterwinner State Qualifier in ‘16

Yanni Vasquez, Sophomore, Letterwinner State Qualifier in ‘16

Minutemaids:

The group is very young and will need to rely on younger ones stepping into a stronger role. Jessica Virgillio, sophomore and returning State Qualifier in 2016, will lead the group and be assisted by Madi Smith who will run her first season. The girls have nice depth but many are running for the first time at the high school level so they will need to be patient to allow the process to take shape.

Returning Letterwinners:

McKenna Kiburz, Junior, 2 year Letterwinner, State Qualifier in ‘15

Jessica Virgillo, Letterwinner, State Qualifier in ‘16