(Audio) Lexington Gets Rematch In Class B Playoffs

For the first time since 2009 the Lexington Minutmen have qualified for the Class B Football playoffs as they play at Waverly on Friday night at 7pm. Lexington went 4-5 during the regular season winning its last two games against Cozad and Alliance. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Jeff Rowan. Click here to listen.

Waverly beat Lexington 48-7 back on September 14th. Lexington is looking for its first playoff win since defeating York in the state semifinals in 1997. Friday’s game can be heard on 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM, KAMI 1580 and KRVN.com.