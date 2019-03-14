Lexington looks to continue its winning ways this spring as the Minutemen embark on another season of soccer. Last year Lexington went 11-5 and were the District runner up. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Jess McHargue. Click here to listen. Lexington will begin the season on Friday night in Omaha against Westside.
(Audio) Lexington Looks For Another Solid Year
2019 Lexington Boys Soccer Squad-KRVN Photo Paul Pack
