(Audio) Lexington & Minden Split Double Header

Lexington used a big run to close the game as the Minutemen held off Minden 49-38 on Tuesday night. The Whippets had rallied from a 10 point second half deficit to take the lead at 35-32 with with 6:30 minutes left in the 4th. Lexington however switched to a zone defense and outscored the Whippets 17-3 to end the game. Minden nearly pulled off the win thanks to junior Elijah Lovin who scored a game high 25 points with 18 coming in the second half. Lexington’s Dillon Richman scored eight of his team leading 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Minutemen beat Minden for just the second time since 1995. Alan Zamarrippa added a career high 10 points as Lexington improved to 2-1 on the season. Minden falls to 2-1.

In the girls game, Janessa Madsen and Alex Bauer each scored in double figures as Minden picked up its first victory of the season knocking off Lexington 40-25. Minden trailed early 9-3, but closed the first half on a 7-1 run to lead 16-13 at the half and would never trail again. Minden won despite not hitting a field goal in the final quarter. The Whippets however were solid from the line going 10-13 down the stretch as Lexington could never make a run. Madsen led the way with 11 points, while Bauer scored 10 as Minden won for the first time under new head coach Marcus Harvey. Lexington was paced by Courtney Hanson who scored 15 as the Minutemaids fell to 1-2 on the year.