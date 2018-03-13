class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296995 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Lexington Poised To Have Another Big Year In Soccer | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Lexington Poised To Have Another Big Year In Soccer

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 13, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Lexington Poised To Have Another Big Year In Soccer
Lexington boys soccer squad-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Coming off a 16-4 season and an appearance at the Class B State tournament, the Lexington boys soccer team is looking forward to another big spring. Lexington returns seven starters from last year’s squad and welcomes in a talented freshman class. Head coach Jess McHargue spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen.

Returning starters for Lexington include Lester Perez, Wilmer Hernandez, Damian Ramirez, Raymond Morales, Bryan Mejia, Pierro Garcia and Abdi Shidad. Perez scored 26 goals for the Minutemen last season. Lexington will need to find a new goaltender. The Minutemen begin the season Thursday at Madison.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments