(Audio) Lexington Poised To Have Another Big Year In Soccer

Coming off a 16-4 season and an appearance at the Class B State tournament, the Lexington boys soccer team is looking forward to another big spring. Lexington returns seven starters from last year’s squad and welcomes in a talented freshman class. Head coach Jess McHargue spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen.

Returning starters for Lexington include Lester Perez, Wilmer Hernandez, Damian Ramirez, Raymond Morales, Bryan Mejia, Pierro Garcia and Abdi Shidad. Perez scored 26 goals for the Minutemen last season. Lexington will need to find a new goaltender. The Minutemen begin the season Thursday at Madison.