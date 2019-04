After a fantastic regular season the Lexington Minutemen soccer team begins the postseason today as they are the top seed in the B-8 Subdistrict. Lexington went 10-2 this season and KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Jess McHargue about the season. Click here to listen.

Lexington’s only losses were to Class A, Kearney who is 15-0 this year and to Omaha Westside in the first game of the season. The Minutemen will host Gering today at 5pm.