(Audio) Lexington Ready For Another Trip To Lincoln

For a tenth time is school history the Lexington Boys Soccer team has qualified for the Class B State Tournament. Tonight the Minutemen face off against Columbus in the state quarterfinals. Lexington is 16-3 on the season, Columbus is 12-6. Big things were expected out of Lexington when this year started. Head coach Jess McHargue spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about another trip to Omaha. Click here for interview.

Tonight’s match is scheduled to start at 8pm. You can hear that match on 100.1 FM, KAMI 1580 and krvn.com