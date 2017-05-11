class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234979 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Lexington Ready For Another Trip To Lincoln | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Lexington Ready For Another Trip To Lincoln

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 11, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Lexington Ready For Another Trip To Lincoln
Lexington plays Columbus on Thursday night. KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

For a tenth time is school history the Lexington Boys Soccer team has qualified for the Class B State Tournament. Tonight the Minutemen face off against Columbus in the state quarterfinals. Lexington is 16-3 on the season, Columbus is 12-6. Big things were expected out of Lexington when this year started. Head coach Jess McHargue spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about another trip to Omaha. Click here for interview.

Tonight’s match is scheduled to start at 8pm. You can hear that match on 100.1 FM, KAMI 1580 and krvn.com

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments