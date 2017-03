Coming of an 11-9 season that saw another trip to the Class B state soccer tournament, Lexington is looking for big things again this spring. The majority of last year’s team is back and this week KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Jess McHargue who is excited about the upcoming year. Click here to listen to interview. Lexington will play at Omaha Benson on Thursday at 4:30pm, on Saturday they will play at the Omaha Skutt Invite.