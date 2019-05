For the 11th time in school history the Lexington boys soccer team will play in the Class B State Quarterfinals on Thursday night at 6pm against Omaha Roncalli. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Jess McHargue. Click here to listen.

Lexington is 13-2 this season while Roncalli is 12-6. Thursday’s match will be broadcast on KAMI Country Legends and also at krvn.com