(Audio) Lexington Well Represented At State Meet

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 14, 2017
Lexington is sending eight wrestlers to the Class B NSAA tournament that begins on Thursday in Omaha at the Century Link Center. The Minutemen finished 3rd at the B-4 District in McCook last weekend. Head coach Karl Dagenhart spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about that effort.

Those who qualified for Lexington include, Andy Rojas 106, Brady Fago 113, Austin Probasco 138, Riley Kopf 145, Thomas Margritz 152, Pierro Garcia 160, Josh Duncan 170, Jade Wurth 285. Class B Action starts on Thursday at 4pm. 93.1 the River, 880 KRVN and 100.1 FM and KAMI 1580 will have hourly results, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

