(Audio) Longtime Minden Coach Steps Down

Minden Girls basketball coach Rick Chramosta is stepping down as head coach of the Whippets. Chramosta guided the Whippets for the last 17 years. In that time, Minden went to the state tournament eight times and finished as the Class C1 state runner up in 2012 and 2014. Minden also advanced to the semifinals at state in 2008 and 2011. Under Chramosta, the Whippets dominated the Southwest Conference in recent years, winning the SWC tournament nine out of the last ten seasons.

Before coming to Minden, Chramosta had success at Deshler high school, as the Dragons won the 1994 C2 state title and made four trips to Lincoln in his time as coach. Overall the native of Ravenna spent a combined 26 years as head coach at Minden and Deshler. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Chramosta about his decision. Click here to listen to interview