(Audio) Lopers Begins Spring Practice Today

On the heals of going 5-6 and having its best season since joining the MIAA the UNK football team begins Spring Practice this week. Head coach Josh Lynn returns the core of that group. He talks about some of the things they are looking to accomplish this spring.

UNK also had a few changes to the coaching staff this off season. Lynn is excited to have them on board.

Former UNK and NU player Luke McNitt will serve as a graduate assistant coach this year.

UNK’s spring game is set for April 20th. The top losses for the Lopers include.

Offense

Alex Harms – TE/Cruiser

Devin Hernandez – LT

Trey Lansman – WR

David Squiers – C

Defense

Tashan Finley – S

Famous McKinnon – CB

Tye Spies – DE

Cliffond Taylor – OLB

Malik Webb – CB