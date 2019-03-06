(Audio) Lopers End Year In Kansas City

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370492 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY MIAA Conference | March 6, 2019
UNK Comes Up Short To Missouri Westenr-KRVN Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ninth-seeded Missouri Western beat Eighth-seeded Nebraska Kearney 55-47 in the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. 

The Griffons raced out to a 16-6 first quarter advantage and never looked back to move on to the MIAA Quarterfinals. MWSU was paced by Melia Richardson’s 15 points and six steals as she played all 40 minutes of the game. UNK was led by Shiloh McCool’s 12 points and nine rebounds.  The Lopers end the season at 15-14.

Missouri Western advances to play top-seeded Fort Hays State on Thursday, March 7 in the MIAA Men’s Basketball Championship quarterfinals.

NOTABLES
-Missouri Western was + 10 in the turnover margin in the win
-MWSU led for 34:34 in the game
-The Griffons have defeated the Lopers in three of the last four MIAA Championships

