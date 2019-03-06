(Audio) Lopers End Year In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ninth-seeded Missouri Western beat Eighth-seeded Nebraska Kearney 55-47 in the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Griffons raced out to a 16-6 first quarter advantage and never looked back to move on to the MIAA Quarterfinals. MWSU was paced by Melia Richardson’s 15 points and six steals as she played all 40 minutes of the game. UNK was led by Shiloh McCool’s 12 points and nine rebounds. The Lopers end the season at 15-14.

Missouri Western advances to play top-seeded Fort Hays State on Thursday, March 7 in the MIAA Men’s Basketball Championship quarterfinals.