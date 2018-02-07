(Audio) Lopers Excited About Recruiting Class

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head coaches Josh Lynn (football) and Chloe Roberts (soccer) will announce their respective 2018 recruiting classeson Wednesday, February 7.

Football is expected to release 45 names (43 high school seniors and two-mid year transfsers) and soccer three. Check UNK social media in the morning for pictures of the signees and incoming transfers. On lopers.com, a list of names will be appear as each future Loper sends in the appropriate paperwork. A release will then be posted at the end of the day when the entire classes are finalized. Coach Lynn feels this class really came together well.

At Cunningham’s Journal (15 West 23rd Street) in Kearney, Lynn and Roberts will discuss their new Lopers between 6-8 p.m. Fans are encouraged to come down for dinner and refreshments.

FOOTBALL ** As of 11:15 a.m. Central **

Mid-Year Transfers (2)

Rangel Lowry , Offensive Line, 6-4, Jr., 300 lbs. (Oakley, Calif./Diablo Valley College, Calif.) … Bio Notes

Cody Summers, Quarterback, Jr., 6-3, 210 lbs. (Denver, Colo./Highland C.C, Kan.) … Bio Notes

Nebraska High School Seniors (13)

Ian Boerkircher, Tight End, 6-6, 210 lbs. (Aurora, Neb./Aurora H.S.) … Bio Notes

Brian Covarrubias, Kicker/Punter, 5-8, 155 lbs. (Grand Island, Neb./Grand Island Senior H.S.) .. Bio Notes

Jake Gappa, Linebacker, 6-1, 195 lbs. (Kearney, Neb./Kearney Catholic H.S.) … Bio Notes

Riley Harms, Quarterback, 6-6, 220 lbs. (Fremont, Neb./Fremont H.S.) … Bio Notes

Brett Kaiser, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 200 lbs. (Kearney, Neb./Kearney Catholic H.S.) … Bio Notes

Wyatt Kee, Linebacker, 6-0, 205 lbs. (Gibbon, Neb./Gibbon H.S.) … Bio Notes

Anthony Kirby, Defensive Back, 6-0, 180 lbs. (Lincoln, Neb./North Star H.S.) … Bio Notes

Michael Koch, Athlete, 6-4, 195 lbs. (Columbus, Neb./Columbus H.S.) … Bio Notes

Ethan Mach, Defensive Line, 6-5, 240 lbs. (Crete, Neb./Crete H.S.) … Bio Notes

Hunter Novacek, Linebacker, 6-1, 200 lbs. (Kearney, Neb./Kearney H.S.) … Bio Notes

Carson Pilkington, Linebacker, 6-0, 220 lbs. (Elkhorn, Neb./Elkhorn South H.S.) … Bio Notes

Jack Rush, Defensive Back, 6-4, 180 lbs. (Callaway, Neb./South Loup H.S.) … Bio Notes

Cole Young, Offensive Line, 6-3, 265 lbs. (Papillion, Neb./Papillion-LaVista South H.S.) … Bio Notes

Out of State High School Seniors (17)

Gabriel Amegatcher, Defensive Back, 6-3, 190 lbs. (Romeoville, Ill./Lockport H.S.) … Bio Notes

Jesse Anzar, Defensive Back, 6-1, 175 lbs. (Pueblo, Colo./Pueblo South H.S.) … Bio Notes

Hunter Bergstrom, Defensive Back, 5-1, 190 lbs. (Strasburg, Colo./Strasburg H.S.) … Bio Notes

Marcellous Burton, Defensive Line, 6-3, 300 lbs. (Denver, Colo./Vista Academy) … Bio Notes

Tyrone (TJ) Davis, Quarterback, 6-3, 195 lbs. (Colorado Springs, Colo./Widefield H.S.) … Bio Notes

Xavier Delk, Athlete, 6-1, 180 lbs. (Aurora, Colo./Gateway H.S.) … Bio Notes

Malik Fofana, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 190 lbs. (Denver, Colo./Collegiate Prep Academy) … Bio Notes

Heath Helms, Outside Linebacker, 6-5, 210 lbs. (Castle Rock, Colo./Castle View H.S.) … Bio Notes

Sethe Holt, Defensive Back, 5-10, 175 lbs. (Chicago, Ill./ Urban Prep-Bronzeville H.S.) … Bio Notes

Thomas Jenkins, Inside Linebacker, 6-1, 210 lbs. (Aurora, Colo./Grandview H.S.) .. Bio Notes

Konner Klassen, Offensive Line, 6-4, 290 lbs. (Glencoe, Ill./New Trier H.S.) … Bio Notes

Rafael Rocha, Offensive Line, 6-4, 240 lbs. (Denver Colo./Denver East H.S.) … Bio Notes

Joseph Stiffend, Running Back, 6-1, 185 lbs. (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North H.S.) … Bio Notes

KeyShaun VanDyke, Outside Linebacker, 6-3, 180 lbs. (Florissant, Mo./Lutheran North H.S.) … Bio Notes

Armani Webster, Defensive Back, 6-1, 170 lbs. (Chicago, Ill./Chicago Tech Academy H.S.) … Bio Notes

Jaren Whitehead, Defensive Back, 5-11, 175 lbs. (Parker, Colo./Ponderosa H.S.) … Bio Notes

James Whitfield Jr., Defensive Back, 5-9, 180 lbs. (Florissant, Mo./Hazelwood Central H.S.) … Bio Notes