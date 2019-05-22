(Audio) Lopers Headed To Texas For Nationals

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney track and field team has five qualifiers competing at this weekend’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

The three-day meet, held at Javelina Stadium, starts Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and runs until around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen talks with Loper Track Coach Brady Bonsall. Click here to listen.

High’s will be in the 90’s each day but there’ll be a 20 mph Southeast wind all weekend. A top 12 finish in any individual event is good for All-American honors (1st-8th first-team; 9th-12th second-team).

Thursday, May 23

Grant Myers (Sr., Cairo) … men’s pole vault starts at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Jacob Bartling (Sr., Elm Creek) … men’s discus starts at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Mackenzie Crowder (Sr., Utica-Centennial H.S.) & Tiara Schmidt (So., McCook) … women’s shot put starts at 1:15 p.m.

Jacob Bartling … men’s shot starts at 5:05 p.m.

Montrez Jackson (So., Trenton, FL) .. high jump starts at 5:30 p.m.