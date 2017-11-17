(Audio) Lopers Host MIAA Volleyball Tournament

As the number one seed UNK will host the semifinals and the finals of the MIAA volleyball tournament this weekend at the Health & Sports Center. The first semifinal has Central Oklahoma against Missouri Western at 5pm. At 7:30pm, UNK faces off against Central Missouri in the other semifinal. UNK beat Emporia State in the MIAA Quarterfinals on Tuesday. Coach Rick Squires talks with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about this week and the matchup with the Jennies.

UNK beat Central Missouri earlier this season in three sets. Tonight’s match can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com. The winner advance on to the title match on Saturday night at 6pm.