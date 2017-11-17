class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272615 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Lopers Host MIAA Volleyball Tournament | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Lopers Host MIAA Volleyball Tournament

BY Jayson Jorgensen | November 17, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Lopers Host MIAA Volleyball Tournament
UNK is 31-3 on the year, KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

As the number one seed UNK will host the semifinals and the finals of the MIAA volleyball tournament this weekend at the Health & Sports Center. The first semifinal has Central Oklahoma against Missouri Western at 5pm. At 7:30pm, UNK faces off against Central Missouri in the other semifinal. UNK beat Emporia State in the MIAA Quarterfinals on Tuesday. Coach Rick Squires talks with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about this week and the matchup with the Jennies.

UNK beat Central Missouri earlier this season in three sets. Tonight’s match can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com. The winner advance on to the title match on Saturday night at 6pm.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments