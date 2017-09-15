(Audio) Lopers Host Top Ranked Bearcats

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259783 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 15, 2017
Lopers to host Top Ranked Bearcats, Photo Courtesy UNK Sports

UNK gets the chance  to match up against the Two time defending National Champion Northwest Missouri Bearcats on Saturday in Kearney. The Lopers come in 1-1 while the top ranked Bearcats are 2-0 and have won 32 in a row dating back to 2014. UNK continues to try to find it’s way running it’s new  triple option offense. Head coach Josh Lynn says they still have some things to iron out.

UNK leads the league with 87 rushing attempts through two games. The Bearcats feature a defense that is giving up just seven points per game despite the fact they lost their top six tacklers from a year ago. Lynn says they are the real deal.

This is the 15th meeting between the two schools, Northwest Missouri leads the all time series 10-4. UNK’s last win against the Bearcats was in 1990. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for 2pm and you can hear the game on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com

