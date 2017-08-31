(Audio) Lopers Kickoff New Era Tonight

Kearney, Neb. â€“ The 111th football season at Nebraska Kearney begins when the Missouri Western Griffons come to Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m and is sponsored by First National Bank. Both UNK and Mo West have new head coaches in Josh Lynn and Matt Williamson. Both were hired in December with Lynn having worked with and against several Mo West assistants. In 2013, the Lopers faced Williamson when he was Defensive Coordinator at FCS-member Central Arkansas. Most recently, he served as DC at another FCS school, Stephen F. Austin State (Texas). Lynn says after working 8 months to get to this point he is ready to see the Lopers in action.

Tonight’s game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM “The River” with the pregame show starting at 6:30pm. AÂ live video stream will be provided by News Channel Nebraska and the MIAA Network. Loper fans are encouraged to wear black as the game is a “Black Out.” UNK players will be donning their black jerseys as part of “First Game” festivities. This will be the 28th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Griffons with UNK holding a 16-11 series lead. MWSU has won the past eight games by an average score of 39-18. Last year in St. Joseph, the Griffs got out to a 16-7 lead and pulled away for a 44-21 victory. UNK committed four turnovers and a safety, leading directly to 23 Mo West points. The Griffs also rumbled for four touchdowns and 329 yards.