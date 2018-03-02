(Audio) Lopers Look To Make Noise In Kansas City

Kansas city is hosting the MIAA women’s and men’s basketball tournament this weekend. The UNK men play 3rd seeded Washburn in the tournament quarterfinals. on Friday. After struggling through the first part of the season, Head coach Kevin Lofton likes how the Lopers are playing going into this one.

UNK (16-13) has won six in a row and is making its fifth straight appearance in the quarters. Washburn (20-8) beat UNK twice during the regular season, but UNK ended the Icabods season last year in Kansas City. Tip off today is set for noon and you can hear the game on on 93.1 the River and krvn.com starting at 11:45am.