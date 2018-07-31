(Audio) Lopers Look To Make Splash In MIAA

Click here for Coach Josh Lynn’s comments about the upcoming season.

Kearney, Neb. – The MIAA has released the preseason football coaches and media polls for the upcoming 2018 season.

The polls were released Tuesday morning as a part of MIAA Media Day at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. Head coach Josh Lynn, along with players David Squiers and Tye Spies, spoke at 10 a.m. to start the day’s events. The videos will be available on the MIAA facebook page.

In the coaches poll UNK tallied 30 points to come in 10th and ahead of Northeastern State (19) and Missouri Southern State (12). Northwest Missouri State is first (103 points) and picked up four first place votes. Fort Hays State (102 points; five first place) is right on the Bearcats heels in second with Central Missouri third (96 points; two first place)

UNK was also tabbed 10th by the media. The Lopers tallied 98 points with NSU (66) and MSSU (45) in 11th and 12th, respectively. Northwest (382 points; 14 first place) edged Hays (375; 13) and UCM (349; six) to be the favorite.

Kearney begins the season on Thursday, August 30th, vs. Missouri Southern. The Lopers are set to begin fall camp next Monday, August 6th. At this time, around 125 players are expected to report.