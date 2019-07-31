(Audio) Lopers Ready To Continue The Rise

MIAA Football Media Day is set for today in Kansas City. UNK will great the media this morning. Head coach Josh Lynn, along with graduate student Luke Quinn (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and senior Hinwa Allieu (Gaithersburg, Md.), will represent the Lopers this year. Lynn and his staff will have a veteran and talented team this fall as there will be 46 upperclassmen doting a 116-player roster. Fourteen starters (seven defense, five offense and two special teams) return as do seven 2018 All-MIAA players. Click here to listen to coach Lynn’s thoughts about the upcoming season.

UNK will begin fall camp on August 12th and will start the season on Sept 5th at Missouri Southern. 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com will once again be your home and away voice of Loper sports this season.

