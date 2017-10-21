(Audio) Lopers Return Home To Face Riverhawks

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney football team looks to stop a two-game losing streak to Northeastern State when the RiverHawks come to Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field today . Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game is dedicated to “Local Heroes” and sponsored by the Nebraska Lottery. Today’s game can be heard statewide on KRVN 880 AM and in the Kearney area on 106.9. NSU (0-7) has beaten UNK (2-5) by scores of 31-21 and 31-14 the past two years.

Leading the all-time series 4-3, the ‘Hawks have rushed for four touchdowns and 458 yards against the Loper “D” the past two seasons. Despite surrendering over 100 yards the past two Saturday’s, UNK still ranks 19th in Division II in rush defense (101.4 yards per game). The Lopers are also among the national leaders in sacks (19) and opponent third down conversion rate (33.3%). KRVN’S Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with Head Coach Josh Lynn. Click here for podcast.