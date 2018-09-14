(Audio) Lopers To Host Emporia State In Homecoming Clash

UNK aims to win it’s homecoming game for the first time since joining the MIAA as the Lopers host Emporia State on Saturday. A number of players have stepped up in the Lopers first two wins of the season. One of them has been junior Quarterback Alex McGinnis of Crete who led UNK on a game winning drive last week in Oklahoma. He says the Lopers were determined to get the job done

Through the first two games of the year McGinnis has been rock solid for the Lopers completing 18-25 passes for 277 yards and he also has carried the ball 32 times for 152 yards. He talks about his development into an option quarterback.

UNK and ESU (1-1) have played 22 times previously with two long streaks dominating the series. The Lopers took the first 10 meetings but E-State has responded by taking 10 of the last 12. Since the series resumed in 2012, Emporia has won five of the six. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 2pm and you can hear the game on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.