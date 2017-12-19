(Audio) Lopers Win Big Going Into Holiday Break

Click here to listen the podcast

Kearney, Neb. – Senior forward Trey Lansman had 26 points and the Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball made a season-high 13 three pointers to pull away from Hastings College, 93-64, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers enter a two-week Holiday Break with a 6-7 record. The Broncos remain 9-6 as this was an exhibition game per NAIA rules.

In the 193rd meeting between the two, UNK never trailed and hit six of its threes in the first half and added seven in the second. Both teams took 60 shots with the Lopers making 10 more, 30-20. Kearney also was plus 10 in made threes, 13-3.

Hastings, which returned late this morning from a Florida weekend trip, sunk 21 of 24 free throws and battled enough on the glass and defensively to trail by just a 59-50 score with 10:28 play. However, foul trouble, tired legs and UNK’s sharp shooting resulted in a 34-14 game ending run.

“You could see the fatigue in the second half. For them to play as well as they did for as long as they did it’s a testament to their toughness and coaching staff,” said Loper head coach Kevin Lofton. “They were in a good spot in the second half. Luckily, we hit a couple of shots to stretch our lead and that got us going.”

UNK shot 60 percent (15 of 25) in the second half, including a 7 of 13 effort from behind the arc. Overall, seven different Lopers made at least one triple, led by Lansman and fellow Iowa native Kyle Juhl with thee apiece.

“This is the best we’ve shot all year and going forward that’s something that we have to do well once we get back into conference games,” said Lofton.

On the other side, Hastings was just 8 of 29 (28 percent) from the field after the break and ended up 3 of 17 from downtown. They also were out rebounded by a 39-34 margin.

Lansman saw his streak of double doubles end at four straight games but he did have a 20 point second half. He reached his 26 points by making 9 of 15 shots while also supplying a team-best eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Fellow starters Ty Danielson (13) and Lane Rohrich (11) combined for 24 points and nine rebounds with the Loper bench tallying 30 points. That group was led by Juhl (nine), junior guard Isaiah McKay (10) and freshman forward Weston Baker Magrath (six).

“Isaiah and Weston both needed this game and we were able to get them out there for long stretches of time,” said Lofton. “Isaiah hit a couple threes, got to the basket, made a couple of free throws. Confidence is so important and hopefully that’ll spark him. Weston had a big block on sure layup for them, got couple of rebounds and made some shots around the basketball. Hopefully, he can build on that going into the next semester.”

Starters Kevin Miller and Bart Hiscock led Hastings with 12 points apiece while reserve Jake Hansen added 11 points, three rebounds and two steals.

UNK will not practice again until December 29 with the next game set for Thursday, January 4, at Southwest Baptist.