(Audio) Lynn Excited About Loper Recruiting Class

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn announced today the names of 40 high school seniors and two mid-year transfers who will suit up for the Lopers this fall. Listen to coach Lynn’s comments here with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen.

Later this spring and summer, UNK will add more high school seniors and several junior college transfers to the 2018 roster. UNK had just eight seniors and a graduate transfer on last year’s squad.

Overall, the group of 42 breaks down to 22 on defense, 17 on offense, two athletes and one specialist. By position, they are 10 defensive backs, 10 linebackers and two defensive linemen. On offense, the newcomers consist of six linemen, five linemen, three quarterbacks, two running backs and one tight end.

Sixteen of the newcomers hail from Nebraska with Colorado (14) and Illinois (nine) making up the majority of out-of-state players. Missouri (two) and California (one) are also represented.

“This is kind of funny but one of the staples we put on the recruiting class this year is we wanted young men who’ve worn a (winter) jacket before. If you recruit those type of kids, you’re going to be alright,” said Lynn.

During its RMAC (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) days, a quarter of UNK’s roster annually hailed from Colorado. Several Loper stars, including all-time leading rusher Mike Miller (Littleton), two-time All-American offensive lineman Cole Manhart (ThunderRidge H.S.) and record setting quarterback Jake Spitzlberger (Bear Creek H.S.), hailed from the Rocky Mountain state.

In October, UNK announced it will offer in-state tuition rates for Colorado and Kansas residents who enroll as regular on-campus undergraduate students and meet assured admission requirements. The new rates begin in the fall of 2018. “Making those states in-state is a game changer for us. Right off the bat, it takes off $6,000 and that’s huge in Division II football. When you compare UNK to other Colorado schools, we’re one of the most affordable. We’re able to stretch our money and that allows us to get additional players,” said Lynn

Over the years, including the Kearney State College days, the Loper football team got a handful of players from Illinois and the Chicagoland area. That included two-time NAIA All-American lineman Phil Gustafson (Galesburg), center Dan Whelan (Evergreen Park), who created the Loper logo, and current offensive linemen Leo Wilson (Chicago).

Lynn and his coaching staff ventured into Chicagoland last year and returned with a vengeance this recruiting cycle. Illinois is one of eight states part of the Midwest Exchange which reduces out-of-state tuition for incoming students.

Transfers Rangel Lowry (offensive line) and Cody Summers (quarterback) are going through winter workouts and will take part in spring ball this Marsh. Lowry gives the line another upperclassmen with Summers the third junior signal caller, joining Alex McGinnis (Crete) and Steve Worthing (Elkhorn South). He previously played at Highland (Kan.) C.C. and MIAA-member Washburn.

UNK begins spring ball on Monday, March 26, with the spring scrimmage set for Friday, April 20.

