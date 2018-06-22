(Audio) Melons Have Big Night At Muny Park

Listen to the podcast here

Cozad-It didn’t take long for the Gothenburg Seniors to get rolling on Thursday night as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and cruised to a 14-0 win in five innings over Cozad. Brady Harrison shut down Cozad, throwing a complete game shutout while striking out seven, he walked just one and gave up just one hit. Harrison also had a big night at the plate going 4-4. Gothenburg added 5 more runs in the 3rd inning and four more in the 4th to put the game away. On the night, Gothenburg racked up 15 hits. Vincent Nichols, Bryce Ryker, Noah Larson, and Carlos Magdaleno each had multiple hit games as Ryker drove in four as the Melons improved to 10-4 on the season. Cozad dropped to 4-8 on the year. Tyson Werner had the lone hit for the Reds as Spencer Pleschourt was tagged for the loss on the mound. In the Juniors game Gothenburg won 2-1.