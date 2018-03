Cozad-Cozad Softball coach HaLea Messersmith is stepping down from coaching the Haymakers. Messersmith has accepted a science teaching position at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte. Messersmith spent five years coaching the Haymakers, leading them to the Class C State Tournament in 2015 and 2016. Cozad was the State Runner up in 2016 going 27-8. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Messersmith about this decision. Click here to listen.