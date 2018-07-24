(Audio) Minnesota Looks For Improvement In Year Two With Fleck

After going just 5-7 last year, Minnesota looks for improvement under second year head coach PJ Fleck. The Gophers are looking to put the end of last season behind them when they were beaten by a combined score of 70-0 by rivals Wisconsin and Northwestern. There was plenty of hype surrounding Fleck a season ago and he says the Gophers will need some younger players to step up.

Overall Minnesota returns six starters on offense and seven on defense. They will need to improve their passing game if the offense is going to improve. Last year they threw just seven touchdown passes all season. FreshmanTanner Morgan or Vic Viramones are the two favorites to win that job. Minnesota opens up the season on August 30th against New Mexico State.