The Lexington Girls Basketball team is looking to improve upon last year’s 3-21 season. Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with second year head coach Hailey Mandelko.

Returning letterwinners for Lexington include, Blaike Edeal, CC Rios, Brylee Lauby, Courtney Hanson and Maddi Sutton. Lexington begins the season on Thursday at Gothenburg. Both the Girls and Boys games can be heard on 100.1 & KAMI 1580 and krvn.com. The Girls game will start at 5:30pm with the Boys game to follow.