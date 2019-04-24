(Audio) Minutemaids Turn In Much Improved Season

Lexington-It has been a spring to remember for the Lexington girls soccer team. The Minutemaids wrapped up the regular season with a 6-0 win over York on Tuesday. Lexington finished the year by winning four of its final five games to wrap up the regular season at 7-4 which is the best record in school history. This week KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Keith Allen about the season. Click here to listen to podcast. Defensively Lexington has been very strong this year giving up just 11 goals. Goaltender Alyssa Winter has stopped 127 shots on the season. Offensively Kathy Flores has led the way with seven goals. Lexington will compete next week in the B-8 Subdistrict.