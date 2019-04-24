class="post-template-default single single-post postid-380863 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Minutemaids Turn In Much Improved Season | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Minutemaids Turn In Much Improved Season

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 24, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Minutemaids Turn In Much Improved Season
Lexington routed York on Tuesday 6-0. KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Lexington-It has been a spring to remember for the Lexington girls soccer team. The Minutemaids wrapped up the regular season with a 6-0 win over York on Tuesday. Lexington finished the year by winning four of its final five games to wrap up the regular season at 7-4 which is the best record in school history. This week KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Keith Allen about the season.  Click here  to listen to podcast. Defensively Lexington has been very strong this year giving up just 11 goals. Goaltender Alyssa Winter has stopped 127 shots on the season. Offensively Kathy Flores has led the way with seven goals. Lexington will compete next week in the B-8 Subdistrict.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments