The Lexington Minutemen Football team has moved into it's second week of fall camp. Lexington held a scrimmage on Saturday morning. KRVN's Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Jeff Rowan about the team's progress in fall camp.

Lexington went 3-6 last year and returns six starters on offense and seven on defense. The Minutemen begin the season on August 24th at Crete. That game can be heard on 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & KAMI 1580 and krvn.com.