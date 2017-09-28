(Audio) Minutemen Head West In Search Of Second Victory

Lexington looks for it’s second victory of the season on Friday night as the Minutemen travel to Gering to take on the Bulldogs. Last week Lexington blew out Alliance 50-19. It was the first time Lexington had scored 50 points in a game since 2007. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Jeff Rowan about that big win and the game this week at Gering.

Gering ended it’s long losing streak earlier this season with a win over Chadron. Friday’s game kicks off at 8pm central time and can be heard on line at kneb.com or click here.