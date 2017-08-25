class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255806 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Minutemen Start The Year At Home | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Minutemen Start The Year At Home

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Minutemen Start The Year At Home
2017 Lexington Football team, KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Lexington opens up the year tonight at home against Sidney. Last season was a tough one for the Minutemen as they went just 1-8. Head coach Jeff Rowan returns some valuable pieces from that team.  One of those back is junior quarterback Jake Leger who returns after starting towards the tail end of last season. Lexington hasn’t won on opening night since 2009.  KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen talks with Rowan about the season. Click here to listen to the interview.

In this series Sidney has won 3 in a row including a 49-7 win last year. Kickoff is set for 7 and that game can be heard on 93.1 the River.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments