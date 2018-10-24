(Audio) NSAA State High School Football Playoffs Begin On Thursday

The NSAA State high school football playoffs begin on Thursday in Classes D1 and D2. In the Class D2, state playoffs (6-2) Bertrand travels to (7-1) Sandhills/Thedford. Vikings head coach Steve Colfack says its nice to be back in the postseason.

Kickoff on Thursday night is set for 6pm and the game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM in Kearney.

Also in Class D2, (7-1) Overton will host (4-4) Giltner. Eagles Head coach Paul Heusinkfelt feels good about things heading

into this one against the Hornets.

Kickoff on Thursday night is set for 7pm and the game can be heard on 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM, KAMI 1580 and krvn.com

