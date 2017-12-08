(Audio) NU Ready For Sweet 16

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277057 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY NU Sports Information | December 8, 2017
Courtesy/NU Media Relations.

The fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team will face Colorado today at 1pm in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum. Today’s start time may be delayed if the 11 a.m. match – No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 BYU – goes long. The winners of Friday’s matches will meet in Saturday’s regional final at 3 p.m. (CT).  The Big Ten champion Huskers are making their 23rd regional appearance in the last 24 years and are aiming for a third straight final four appearance, which would be a first in program history.  Head coach John Cook says the Huskers feel at home in this arena.

Nebraska is no stranger to Lexington, as the Huskers won an NCAA Regional there in 2015 to advance to the final four, where the Huskers ultimately won the national title in Omaha.

