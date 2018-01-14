(Audio) Overton Get Doubleheader Sweep at Bertrand on Saturday

In the girls’ game, Overton used a 12-3 4th quarter run to secure the win. The Eagles were led by Seniors Gracie Grote and Syndey Enochs with 13 each, and Freshman Haley Fleischman with 11.

For the Vikings, Halle Dahlgren led all scorers with 21 while Lindsay Schutz had 7.

To listen to the girls’ game, click here.

On the boys’ side, 20 4th quarter points for Overton proved too much for Bertrand, as the Eagles topped the Vikings. Morgan Wallace and Braden Kizer led the Eagles with 18 each.

Meanwhile, Bertrand was paced by Tyler Callahan with 20 and Riley Johnson with 13.

To listen to the boys’ game, click here.