The Overton Eagles earned a spot in the Class D1 state football playoffs as they play at Hemmingford on Thursday afternoon. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Paul Heusinkfelt this week about the Eagle’s season and Thursday’s rematch with the Longhorns. Click here to listen to podcast. Thursday’s game can be heard on on 100.1 and KAMI 1580 and krvn.com.