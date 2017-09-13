(Audio) Overton Off To Fast Start In Volleyball

Its been a great start to the season for the Overton volleyball team. The Eagles are 7-0 following a victory at Maxwell on Tuesday. The Eagles have had good balance with seniors Gracie Grote and Sidney Enochs each with around 60 kills. Freshmen Haley Fleischman and Rachel Eckland have also contributed and setter Jaycee Wallace is also off to a fast start with 183 set assists. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Haley Ryan about the first couple of weeks of the season. Click here to listen . Overton will look to keep it going on Thursday at home in their own triangular as the play Wilcox Hildreth at 5pm and Elm Creek at 7pm.