Ryan Lauby had two touchdown runs and Elijah Heusinkvelt ran back kick off returns for touchdowns of 63 and 77 yards to lead the Eagles.

Sophomore quarterback, Conner Schutz got the first scores of the game on a touchdown run of 36 yards then another in the 2nd quarter of 1 yard for the Pirates.

The Eagles improved to 7-1 on the year and look to host a first-round playoff game this week. The Pirates end their season at 1-7.

To listen to the game, click here.