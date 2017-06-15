(Audio) Phelps County Team & Athletes Honored

A number of area athletes, a broadcaster and one team will be honored this Friday night at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege. The Wall of Honor at the Museum was started 13 years ago. Those being honored this year include.

*The 1977 Bermis American Legion Baseball squad. They were Class C State Champions that year and finished with a record of 26-7. That year Bermis defeated such teams as McCook, Holdrege, and Gothenburg. Click here to listen to interview with Lexington high school Principal Kyle Hoehner who was a member of that team which was comprised of athletes from both Bertrand and Loomis.

*Ron Osborn, one of the best softball pitchers in the state, is in the Nebraska State Softball Hall of fame. Ron was the assistant softball coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and also Creighton University. He is most notably known for his work with Title 9 and in bringing Girl’s softball to central and western Nebraska.

*Jim VanMarter, a long time Holdrege coach, started the Holdrege wrestling program. Besides wrestling, Jim coached both basketball and football. During his coaching career, he had many

State Championships teams. Jim was the first Activities Director at Holdrege High school.

*Rich Cruise, an outstanding Loomis athlete, was a tremendous scorer for the Wolves. Beside being a leading basketball player, Rich was a top notch hurdler. Rich went on to exceed in basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he was a 4 year letter winner.

*Randy Issler, a well-known resident of Holdrege, began broadcasting Holdrege area Sports soon after moving to Holdrege over 30 years ago at KUVR. Most Friday and Saturday nights he will be at the microphone calling basketball and football games. In addition to basketball and football, Randy does the home games for the Holdrege American Legion team.