(Audio) Pinnacle Bank Holds Off Cozad

Lexington-The Pinnacle Bank Juniors of Lexington stopped a three game losing streak with a 9-5 win over Cozad on Thursday night. Lexington exploded for five runs in the 3rd inning that proved to be the difference. Three different pitchers combined on the win for Lexington. Jake Leger earned the victory going three innings, surrendering three runs, seven hits, and striking out four. Two relievers helped with the win as Daniel Kuefner threw two and a third innings. Kaleb Carpenter finished things up for the save.

At the plate Leger had a nice night with a couple of hits including a triple as he scored two runs. Vinny Leibert had a big triple for Lexington as part of their five run third. Adam Cole took the loss for Cozad going six innings, surrendering nine runs, 14 hits, striking out seven, and walking one. Maddox Meyer had two hits and scored twice as Cozad fell to 5-4 on the year. Click here to listen to the podcast of the game.

Box score