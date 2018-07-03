(Audio) Pinnacle Bank Sweeps Cozad

Listen to the podcast of the game here

Pinnacle Bank Of Lexington used a big 6th inning as the Seniors downed Cozad on Monday night 10-0 in six innings. Lexington scored eight runs in that inning to pull away for the win. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Ethan McKenna, Jake Leger, and Tony Stewart, and Daniel Kuefner and Kaleb Carpenter. Leger was the winning pitcher as he went three and a third innings, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out seven. McKenna and Carpenter entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Adam Cole took the loss for Cozad. He allowed six hits and five runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out six. Carpenter had two of Lexington’s nine hits on the night as he drove in three runs. Lexington also won the Juniors game 4-3.