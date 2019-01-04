(Audio) Pirates and Mustangs split

SUMNER – In a battle of conference foes, the SEM Mustangs split with visiting Elwood Thursday night. The SEM girls (2-7) won comfortably over Elwood (1-8), 41-27 while the Elwood boys (2-7) won in convincing fashion over the Mustangs (2-6), 56-38.

In the girls game, it was all about the bench play for SEM as the bench provided 23 points. The Mustangs were led by an unlikely hero as Jennifer Guerra came off the pine and scored a game high 17 points and was nearly unstoppable in the paint. Elwood hung around early in the first period, but struggled offensively, turning the ball over 21 times. Makenzie Clouse led the Pirates with 11 points, including going 9-11 from the free throw line. Hadley Martin chipped in eight points. Jenaya Pierce provided the other six points off the bench for SEM while Sarah Glatter also finished with six points.

The Elwood boys controlled the game from nearly the opening tip. Three different Pirate players scored in double figures and stuffed SEM’s offense in the first half, allowed Elwood to win comfortably. The Mustangs did get an early lift from Carson Rohde as he muscled in 10 points in the first half, but he was the only player to score in the first period for SEM until Noah Bydlon canned a three with a minute to play in the second quarter. By then, Elwood had taken control of the game behind Max Elliot’s 19 points. SEM battled back in the second half, knocking in six three pointers, but the comeback fell short as the Mustangs finished with a total of seven threes. The Pirates also saw Zacob Evans score 17 points and Tyelon Hackbart contributed 11 points. For SEM, Rohde finished with a team high 15 points and Tucker Whitesel scored eight.

SEM will stay home and host Axtell tonight while Elwood returns home and hosts Maxwell this evening.