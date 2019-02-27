class="post-template-default single single-post postid-368820 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Pleasanton Bulldogs Back At State | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Pleasanton Bulldogs Back At State

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 27, 2019
(Audio) Pleasanton Bulldogs Back At State
Pleasanton Bulldogs-25-1 this season. KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

The Girls state high school basketball tournament begins tomorrow in Lincoln. In Class D1, Pleasanton who started the year ranked number 1 will battle Weeping Water in the state quarterfinals.  KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Jordan Arnsdorf. Click here to listen to podcast.

Pleasanton has been led this year by Isabelle Paitz who averaging 12ppg and Meghan Fisher is scoring 9 points and averaging six rebounds  per game.  Last year Pleasanton went 1-2 at state to finish in fourth place. Tip off tomorrow is set for 2pm at Lincoln North Star.

