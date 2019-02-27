(Audio) Pleasanton Bulldogs Back At State

The Girls state high school basketball tournament begins tomorrow in Lincoln. In Class D1, Pleasanton who started the year ranked number 1 will battle Weeping Water in the state quarterfinals. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Jordan Arnsdorf. Click here to listen to podcast.

Pleasanton has been led this year by Isabelle Paitz who averaging 12ppg and Meghan Fisher is scoring 9 points and averaging six rebounds per game. Last year Pleasanton went 1-2 at state to finish in fourth place. Tip off tomorrow is set for 2pm at Lincoln North Star.