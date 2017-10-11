(Audio) Pleasanton & Overton Advance At FKC Tourney

Pleasanton and Overton advanced through the semifinals at the Fort Kearny Conference volleyball tournament on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs improved to 18-5 on the year downing Axtell 25-16, 25-21. Pleasanton was led by senior middle Keri Bauer who had 10 kills and couple of blocks in the win. Meghan Fisher also chipped in with five kills. Axtell who dropped to 13-6 on the season was led by senior Madi Eckhoff who had six kills. Click here to listen to the podcast.

In the second match, Overton used a strong service game and controlled the net as they beat Elwood 25-20, 25-19. The Eagles improved to 21-2 on the season have now won eight in a row. Overton had five aces in the first set and then closed out the match with four straight points after Elwood had tied it a 21. Gracie Grote led Overton with seven kills, Freshman Haley Fleischman had five kills and two aces. Elwood was led by Felicia Knoerzer who had ten kills and two aces. The third place match on Thursday night will feature Axtell against Elwood at 6pm, the title match has Overton against Pleasanton at 7:30pm. Those matches will take place at Kearney Catholic high school. They can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 and krvn.com. Click here to listen to the podcast.