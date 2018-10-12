(Audio) Pleasanton wins FKC Volleyball Tournament Championship; Amherst takes 3rd

In the Championship match of the 2018 Fort Kearney Conference Volleyball tournament, the Pleasanton Bulldogs won their 2nd straight FKC Conference title, topping Overton 17-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11.

The Bulldogs had a balanced attack. Isabelle Paytz had 12 kills and 3 ace serves, while Katy Linder and Natalie Siegel had 11 kills each.

For Overton, Rachel Ecklund and Kayley Fleshman both had 12 kills.

To listen to the Championship match, click here.

In the 3rd Place match, Amherst swept Elm Creek 25-9, 25-22, 25-13.

Sidney Province led the Broncos with 14 kills while Jaydin Schake had 13. For the Buffaloes, Ali Bauer had 7 kills.

To listen to the 3rd place match, click here.