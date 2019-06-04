(Audio) Reds Handle Pinnacle Bank For Big Win

Click here to listen to podcast

Cozad improved to 2-2 on the season Monday as they won their second game of the season beating Lexington 11-1 in Senior Legion Baseball. Maddux Meyer picked up the win on the mound going six strong innings striking out seven while walking none. Cozad broke open the game with two runs in the third, three in the fifth and four more in the seventh. Adam Cole, Kaleb Gibbons and Nathan Karel all drove in runs for the Reds who had five hits in the game. Efren Aguirre had the lone rbi for Pinnacle Bank who slipped to 1-5 with the loss. Cozad also won the Juniors game 3.